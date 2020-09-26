1/1
AGNES EMILY TALBOT
TALBOT, AGNES EMILY May 28, 1916 – September 24, 2020 After a lengthy battle with Alzheimers, at age 104, Em passed away at Midland Gardens, Scarborough, on September 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Herbert William, mother of Pat Wilson (the late Jim) and Terry (Heather). Grandmother of Jim Wilson (Carolyn), Susan Sartain (Paul), and of Jennifer, Stephanie, Hayley, Colin and Nicole. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 26, 2020.
