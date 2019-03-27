Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes FEHER. View Sign

FEHER, Agnes (nee FILIPOVITS) Born February 1, 1931, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 25, 2019. Devoted wife of 59 years to Stephen, mother of Erica Teklits (Dr. Ramesh Zacharias), cherished grandmother of Andrea Gaunce (Cameron) and Daniel Teklits. Mother-in-law to Istvan Teklits and survived by her sister, Annus Horvath, in Hungary. Agnes, born in Szentpeterfa, Hungary, worked as a nurse in Budapest during the 1956 Hungarian Revolution. She immigrated to Canada where she met and married Stephen Feher in 1958. She worked as a palliative care nurse at Queen Elizabeth Hospital until 1989 when she retired to help raise her grandchildren. Agnes was known for her kind, caring, unselfish spirit. She was a great role model to her daughter and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her strong faith, love of her family and unwavering friendship for all those she met. The family is grateful to Dr. Chisolm, Dr. Collins-Williams, Dr. Stein and the outpatient palliative team at the MH LHIN. Special thanks to all the kind-hearted PSW's from ESS and CBI. Although we are saddened by our loss, we are comforted knowing she will be reunited with Stephen in heaven. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, north of QEW), on Friday, March 29th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the chapel on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment St. John's Dixie Cemetery, Mississauga. For those who wish, donations may be made to St. Michael's Hospital or Trillium Health Partners Foundation. Online condolences may be made through



FEHER, Agnes (nee FILIPOVITS) Born February 1, 1931, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 25, 2019. Devoted wife of 59 years to Stephen, mother of Erica Teklits (Dr. Ramesh Zacharias), cherished grandmother of Andrea Gaunce (Cameron) and Daniel Teklits. Mother-in-law to Istvan Teklits and survived by her sister, Annus Horvath, in Hungary. Agnes, born in Szentpeterfa, Hungary, worked as a nurse in Budapest during the 1956 Hungarian Revolution. She immigrated to Canada where she met and married Stephen Feher in 1958. She worked as a palliative care nurse at Queen Elizabeth Hospital until 1989 when she retired to help raise her grandchildren. Agnes was known for her kind, caring, unselfish spirit. She was a great role model to her daughter and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her strong faith, love of her family and unwavering friendship for all those she met. The family is grateful to Dr. Chisolm, Dr. Collins-Williams, Dr. Stein and the outpatient palliative team at the MH LHIN. Special thanks to all the kind-hearted PSW's from ESS and CBI. Although we are saddened by our loss, we are comforted knowing she will be reunited with Stephen in heaven. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, north of QEW), on Friday, March 29th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the chapel on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment St. John's Dixie Cemetery, Mississauga. For those who wish, donations may be made to St. Michael's Hospital or Trillium Health Partners Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca Funeral Home Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel

2180 Hurontario Street

Mississauga , ON L5B 1M8

(905) 279-7663 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close