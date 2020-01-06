|
FOSTER, AGNES Quietly at Richview Manor Retirement Home on January 4, 2020 at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late George. Wonderful mother of Marlene, Joyce, Carol, Lorraine, Shirley and cousin Ruthe. Adoring grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 12. She will be greatly missed by her sister Florence and her brother Archie and the rest of the Fletcher clan. Family and Friends may call at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. Service to follow in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 6, 2020