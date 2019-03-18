GROTEN, AGNES Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in her 100th year. Agnes is now reunited in heaven with her granddaughter Karla and leaves behind her son Manfred (Nicole), and grandchildren Kristina (Trevor), Michael (Lisa) and Marc. Loving great-grandmother of Alison, Haley, Max, and Mackenzie and great-great-grandmother of Aleah. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at JERRETT FUNERAL HOME (660 Kennedy Rd. Scarborough, ON) from 10 - 11 a.m. with the funeral service to follow in the chapel at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. The family would like to thank the dedicated caregivers at the SCOC Nursing Home for their support.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AGNES GROTEN.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 18, 2019