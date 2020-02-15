|
BUTCHART, AGNES JEAN (nee SHAW) Passed away on February 3, 2020, in Cobourg, at the age of 96. Predeceased by her husband James Butchart. Survived by her sister-in-law Mildred Shaw, her nephews Duncan and Doug Shaw, her niece Heather Shaw and her spouse Deric Dornellas, her niece Candace Shaw and her spouse Graham Pugh, her sons-in-law Ross and David Butchart and his spouse Brenda and her dearest friend Gwen Maxwell of Paisley. The family would like to thank the staff of both The Legion Village and The Golden Plough Lodge both of Cobourg, for the outstanding care they provided in "Jean's" latter years.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020