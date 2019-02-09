Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AGNES KLASSEN. View Sign

KLASSEN, AGNES April 25, 1919 – January 25, 2019 Peacefully, in Toronto, in her 100th year. Born in Blumstein, then Russia, of Mennonite heritage, Agnes immigrated with her family to Canada in 1925 and settled in Dundurn, Saskatchewan. She was grateful to the local Red Cross for facilitating free treatment of a childhood bout of polio which impacted her mobility but never slowed her down. Agnes eventually made her way to Toronto and worked for many years with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources, retiring in 1984. Agnes will be remembered as an intrepid world traveler, diary-keeper, book lover, birder, faithful church-goer and loyal friend to many. She was loved and was a loving soul, devoted to her siblings who all predeceased her: Harry (Doreen), Dietrich, Erica and Margaret. Thanks to staff of the Revera Retirement Residence on The Donway East, to her medical team at Sunnybrook and especially to her personal caregiver Angelica. Agnes is survived by many cousins and by her nieces and nephews Edith Crawford, Regina Lingle, Hank Klassen, Ed Klassen, Robert Klassen, Bill Klassen, Sheila Boswell, Mary Margaret Kristensen, Joan Klassen, Jenny Cameron, Kathy Mowat and George Ross. At Agnes' request, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life service will be held at her church Jubilee United, 40 Underhill Drive, Toronto, on Saturday, February 16th at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Red Cross or to Jubilee United Church.

