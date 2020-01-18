|
GOLLAN, Agnes Margaret May 15, 1931 - January 13, 2020 Agnes died peacefully at home on January 13, 2020. She was born and raised in Kingston, ON, predeceased by her mother and father, Myrtle and Ian and her brother Don, and survived by her sisters Mary (John) and Janet (Norm). After graduating from Queen's University, Agnes studied for a year in England before being appointed as a missionary to Nigeria by the Presbyterian Church in Canada. She served there for fifteen years. On returning to Canada, she worked for the Church in Winnipeg and Toronto before working for Social Services for a period of time. Throughout her life, her faith and involvement in church was very important to her, she was an elder in St. John's Presbyterian Church. Agnes loved people and fought all injustices and prejudices whenever she could. Since 1987 the joy of her life has been Ellen who was then two years old. She will be missed by many friends and family including her other family the Stuarts in Scotland. At her request there will be a Celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. John's Presbyterian Church, 415 Broadview Ave., Toronto, or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020