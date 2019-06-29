MARTINEAU, AGNES MARY (nee BELANGER) Passed away peacefully at Winbourne Park Nursing Home, on June 21, 2019, in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert Martineau. Loving aunt of Mary Hunter (Denis), Gerard Martineau (Cynthia), Anne Sullivan (Billy), Theresa Blake (Gerry), Jeanne Marentette (Ray), Rita Paquette, Raymond Belanger (Emmy), Robert Belanger, Mary Belanger, Charles Belanger and predeceased by Paul Martineau, Marie Nedjelski and Leo Paul Belanger. Grandmother of Monica Sorensen, Justin Sullivan, Matthew Sullivan, Veronica Martineau, Audrey Martineau, Jared Martineau and Justine Martineau. Great-grandmother of Elizabeth Sorenson. Predeceased by her siblings Lawrence Belanger, Gerard Belanger, Alphonse Belanger, Bernard Belanger, Raymond Belanger and Monica Martineau. She will be sadly missed by her extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at the Penetanguishene Funeral Home (155 Main Street, Penetanguishene), on Tuesday, July 2nd, from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. A funeral mass will follow at St. Ann's Church at 1:30 p.m. Interment, St. Margaret's Cemetery. If desired, donations to The Charles Best Diabetes Centre, 360 Columbus Road East, Whitby, Ontario L1M 1Z5, would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019