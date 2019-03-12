McGREGOR, AGNES "NANCY" Peacefully passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at the age of 86. Nancy is survived by her loving husband Robert of 64 years. Beloved mother of Gavin, Colin and Susan. Dear mother-in-law to Dawne, Lisa and Reg. Cherished grandmother to Stacey, Candace, Cory, Kristy and Connor. Nancy will be forever missed but has made peace with God and wishes only to be remembered with love and affection. "Miss me but let me go". Cremation has taken place. As per her wishes, a private family farewell and interment will be completed. Arrangements are entrusted with the MCEACHNIE FUNERAL HOME (28 Old Kingston Rd., Ajax), 905-428-8488. Online condolences may be left at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 12, 2019