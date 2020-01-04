|
|
BALFOUR, AGNES McKECHNIE (nee CROMBIE) Passed away peacefully at King's Place, Midland, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Andrew Balfour. Dear mother of Patricia and her husband Bryant, David and his wife Janet. Loving grandmother of Kevin (Lucille) and Jennifer (Adam). Great-grandmother of Brody. She will be fondly remembered by Wilma Upshall and her family. The family will receive friends at the Nicholls Funeral Home, 330 Midland Ave., Midland, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Memorial donations online or by cheque to the War Amps would be appreciated. Messages of sympathy may be left at nichollsfuneral.ca. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020