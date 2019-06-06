MCLAUGHLAN (formerly TOPPING), AGNES "ANNE/NAN" Passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Hillsdale Estates, Oshawa, at age 94. Predeceased by her dear husband Bert, her mother Margaret, her father William "Pop", her brothers Bill, Jim and George and sister Louisa. Nan is survived by her brother Sam. "Granny" will be very much missed by her daughter Lorraine, her son Bill and his wife Linda, and son Robert "Bob" and his wife Susan, as well as by her grandchildren Robert, Kirsten, Scott, Kim, Rachel and Nicola, and her fifteen great-grandchildren. Nan adored her family and was fiercely proud of her Scottish heritage. Her style, generosity, caring, sense of humour... and opinions... will be missed by everyone. Family and friends will be received at the Accettone Funeral Home, 384 Finley Avenue, Ajax, ON, on Monday, June 10th, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, followed by a funeral service. Light refreshments will be available after the service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Durham Region Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be left at https://www.remembr.com/en/agnes.mclaughlan.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 6, 2019