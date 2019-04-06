Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes Ruth DOGGART. View Sign

DOGGART, Agnes Ruth Passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019 at Chelsey Park Nursing Home in London at the age of 84. "Ruth" was predeceased by her parents James and Lillian Doggart, her beloved brother Robert (Dorothy) and baby sister Patricia Rose. Beloved sister of Pauline Smith (Robert) of Belleville. Loving aunt of Bill Frederick of Nova Scotia, Larry Frederick of Toronto, David Frederick (Christa) of Trenton, Wendy Frederick of Belleville, Kerry Wilson (Peter) of London and Scott Doggart (Cathy) of Burlington. Dear great-aunt of Evan Frederick (Lindsay) of Trenton, Ryan Frederick (Jessica) of Cobourg, Rebecca Amy Frederick of Oshawa, Bethanie and Zachary Wilson of London, Jason Doggart (Shari) of Burlington, Rebecah Wyllie (Robert) of London and Jeremiah Doggart (Stephanie) of Toronto. Proud great-great-aunt of Aydin Fawzy, Julia and Emily Doggart and Harper Wyllie. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), from 11 a.m. - 12 noon, followed by the Funeral Service and Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gideon Foundation.

