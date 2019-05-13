SMITH, Agnes (nee NEKECHUK) 1923-2019 Passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 with family at her side. Beloved wife of the late William Smith. Devoted mother to Ronald and Barbara. Cherished Nannie of Karen (Ronan) and Eric (Stefanie). Proud Great-Grandmother to Andrew, Rory and Margot. Dearly loved daughter of the late Eleanor and Peter Nekechuk. Predeceased by her sisters Catherine, Josephine, Eleanor, and her brother John. Loving sister to Dorothy, Margaret, and Joan. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Pine Hills Cemetery & Funeral Centre, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229) from 1-2 p.m. Followed by the Funeral Service at 2 p.m. and the Interment. Donations may be made in her memory to Parkinson Canada. Online condolences may be made at www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 13, 2019