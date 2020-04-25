BEAUVAIS, AGNES T. Passed away peacefully at Copernicus Lodge on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Albert and mother to Patrick (Patricia) and Thomas (Eileen). Proud grandmother of Marie, Michael, Melissa, Ben and Jimmy and 7 great-grandchildren. Survived by her loving sister Maureen of Brooklyn, NY. She was a retired longtime employee of Canada Post. A sincere thanks to Fr. Trzaski and all the Health Care staff of Copernicus Lodge on 3 South especially nurses Beata, Lucy and Lydia for their profound kindness, tireless efforts and compassionate care over the years. Lastly a special thanks to Eileen for her constant support. Due to COVID-19 there will no service at this time. A Mass of Celebration will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store