TELFORD, Agnes Peacefully on April 6, 2019 at Niagara General Hospital in her 96th year. Loving wife of William for 62 years. Cherished mother of Rhonda (Victor) and Sandra (Chris). Loving sister to Ruby (Edwin), both deceased, and Doris (Carl). Greatly missed by her nephews Robert and David, extended family and friends. Family and friends will be received at Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre, (625 Birchmount Rd., north of St. Clair Ave. E.) on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., with interment and reception to follow. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer Society of Canada, the Heart & Stroke Foundation or an Animal Charity of your choice.
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON M1K 1R1
(416) 267-8229
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 10, 2019