Service Information G.H. Hogle Funeral Home Mimico Chapel 63 Mimico Ave. Etobicoke , ON M8V 1R2 (416)-251-7531 Obituary

GIANNINI, AGNESE CARMELA (nee CIABURRO) Peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Friday, August 2, 2019, Agnese Carmela Giannini nee Ciaburro, passed into heavenly glory. Agnese leaves behind her husband Vito; daughters Mary Ieraci (Domenic), Josephine Di Fiore (Ralph), and Dana Miceli (Sam); beloved grandchildren Joseph, Vito, Daniel, Gianluca, Michelle, Laura, David and John; precious great-grandchildren Isabella, Alina and Michael. Agnese was born in Sant'Angelo d'Alife, Caserta, Italy, on July 6, 1934. She immigrated to Canada in 1954 and met the love of her life, Vito. They were married on February 9, 1957, and began their wondrous marriage of 62 years. Agnese was an enterprising and hard-working woman, totally devoted to her family. Agnese and Vito worked in the catering business for many years and were the proud owners of Moonlight Banquet Hall in Etobicoke. Agnese loved people and brought many families great joy over the years as they celebrated special occasions at her banquet hall. Agnese also enjoyed spending many summers in her beloved home town in Italy. Agnese had a great love of life. Her beautiful smile and hospitality saw her home always filled with friends and family. We will all miss our mother dearly. Rest in eternal peace Mom from your loving family. Visitation will be at G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, (63 Mimico Ave, Etobicoke), on Wednesday, August 7th, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Leo's Catholic Church (277 Royal York Rd, Etobicoke), on Thursday, August 8th, at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens (1810 Albion Rd, Etobicoke).



