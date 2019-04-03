Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AGNETA ZILEN-SINGH. View Sign







ZILEN-SINGH, AGNETA May 2, 1944 - March 8, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Agneta Zilen-Singh announces her sudden and unexpected passing on March 8, 2019, at the age of 74. Wife of the late Premkishore Narain Singh (2002) and treasured mother of Laila (Jim) and Zubin (Josephine), Agneta touched the lives of everyone she met. She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Kai and Kiran and dearly missed by her nieces Lotta and Annika and especially by her beloved sister Birgitta and her childhood friends Chatarina, Madeleine and Barbro in Sweden. Agneta was in the prime of her life and was looking forward to her upcoming visit to Cologne, Germany to see her grandchildren in April. She enjoyed playing bridge, going for walks, travelling, reading books, learning new things (she was always taking courses) and socializing with her friends in Canada and abroad. She was an active member of two book clubs, the Swedish Women's Education Association SWEA (for more than 30 years) and was also an active member of the Swedish Church in Toronto. Agneta's funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Bay Gardens Funeral Home located at 1010 Botanical Drive, Burlington, Ontario L7T 1V1, Phone: 905-527-0405. The Visitation will be from 12:30 - 1:00 p.m., the Funeral Service will start at 1:00 p.m. and will be followed by a Reception. Share memories and photos at www.baygardens.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

