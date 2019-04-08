DeGOUVEIA, AGOSTINHO Peacefully, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Silverthorn Care Community, in his 89th year. Beloved husband for 60-plus years to Izilda (nee Fernandes). Dearly loved father of Augie DeGouveia (Debbie) and Oscar Gouveia. Born on Madeira Island, Portugal and came to Canada in 1964 with his family. Retiree of Shopsy's Deli. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 6-9 p.m. at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke. Funeral mass on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from St. Leo's Catholic Church, 277 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke, at 11 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Reception to follow at Assumption Cemetery. www.hogle.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AGOSTINHO DeGOUVEIA.
G.H. Hogle Funeral Home Mimico Chapel
63 Mimico Ave.
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1R2
(416) 251-7531
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 8, 2019