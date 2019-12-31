GULLO, AGOSTINO Peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family on December 29, 2019, at the age of 77. Beloved husband of 53 years to Rosalia. Caring and devoted father to Marina (Richard) and Tony (Edna). Proud Nonno to Vincent, Reaghan and Jessica. Agostino will be lovingly remembered in the hearts of many family and friends. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Ave.), from 4 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, January 2, 2020. A mass of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. The final rite of committal will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery (8361 Yonge Street, Thornhill). If desired, donations to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 31, 2019