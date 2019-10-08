POCINO, AGOSTINO Peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, October 7, 2019, at St. Joseph's Health Centre, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of 62 years to Vittoria. Cherished father of Silvana and John (Karin). Loving Nonno to Anthony, Jesse, Amanda and Joey. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m., at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke, ON. Funeral mass on Thursday, 10 a.m., at St. Leo's Catholic Church, 277 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke, ON. Entombment Glendale Mausoleum. If desired, donations may be made to the or to the Lung Association of Ontario. www.hogle.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 8, 2019