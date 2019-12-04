REDMOND, AIDAN JOHN January 1, 1933 - December 1, 2019 Passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side on December 1, 2019. Aidan, beloved husband of Bertha. Loving father and father-in-law of David and Donna. Proud and devoted grandfather to Sarah, Sean, Mackenzie and Marshall. Step- father to Sherry (Paul) and Suzanne (John). Dear brother to Fr. Noel, C.S.Sp. and Pierce. Aidan was a proud retired member of the Toronto Police Service. Predeceased by his wife Marion, his sister Maureen, eldest son of the late John and Frances. He will be greatly missed by his extended family members and friends both here in Toronto and in Ireland. Family and friends will be received at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home – Scarborough Chapel, 2900 Kingston Rd. on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Joseph's Parish, Highland Creek, 200 Morrish Rd., Toronto at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019. A reception will follow in the church hall. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Toronto Rehab Foundation or the Sunnybrook Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 4, 2019