AILEEN ELIZABETH STEWART
STEWART, AILEEN ELIZABETH Beloved wife of the late John Stewart. Mother to John Jr., Randy (deceased), Chad and Rusty. Grandmother to Stephanie, Corey, Kaitlyn, Damien and Jaiden. Sister to Grace Barrett (deceased), Laura McKenzie and James Doxsee. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, especially her fellow school bus drivers. May you rest in peace with the angels who have gone before you. Cremation and Interment have taken place. Donations to your favourite charity would be appreciated. Condolences c/o jjhnstewart@yahoo.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 19, 2020.
