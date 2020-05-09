Or Copy this URL to Share

LOVE, AILEEN Aileen passed away February 28, 2020, in her 99th year. Predeceased by her husband Clarence (Red) Love. Mother of Joyce (Eddie), Joan (Alan) and Jack (Shirley). Grandmother of Brendan, Amy, Sarah, Robert and Stephanie. Great-grandmother of Annabelle, Jolene, Charlie and Reese. Aileen was deeply loved and respected by all of her family. She was a wonderful Mother, remembered today, tomorrow, and everyday.



