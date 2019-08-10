Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AILEEN MAVIS INNIS. View Sign Obituary

INNIS, AILEEN MAVIS (nee McINTYRE) It is with great sadness, that we announce the death of Aileen Mavis Innis, ne?e McIntyre, on Friday, July 26, 2019, in the company of family and to the words of Psalm 23. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Quentin Gerald Innis; her children: Susan, Brian (Julie), Frederick (Lorna), Mary (Edi), Quentin (Elaine), and Richard (Laura); grandchildren Michael (Claire), Zoë, Marek, Esmé (Adam), Brendan, Bronwyn, Rhiannon and Gareth; great-grandchildren: Sasha, Reece, Scarlett, Cassie, Misha, Otis and Roscoe; her brother Jim; in-laws Mick, Bev, Eunice and Barbara and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings Phyllis, Joyce, Peter and Donald Aileen was born in Saharanpur, in British India, on July 29, 1924. She attended Lawrence College in Murree, a boarding school set amongst old pine forests in the foothills of the Himalayas and a place she remembered fondly all her life. A competitive athlete, she excelled at field hockey and tennis. After leaving school, she set up and ran an independent infants/primary school for the children of local railway families. In 1942, shortly after World War II expanded to Asia, she joined the Women's Auxiliary Corps (India), rising to the rank of Junior Commander (Captain). Aileen also served as Recruiting Officer (WACI) for Sind and the Punjab, travelling through the provinces, before her last posting as officer in charge of the supply depot for the region. Following the war, she married Quentin Gerald, her childhood sweetheart from her Lawrence College days. Moving to the United Kingdom in 1948, they made a home in Manchester, which became a welcoming place for emigres of the diaspora following the partition of British India. In 1960, they joined their lifelong friends, the Bliss family, in Edinburgh, Scotland. In 1967, they immigrated to Canada, living in Montreal, Ottawa, and Mississauga, finally settling in Bramalea (now Brampton), in 1973. Aileen worked at Miracle Beaucoup in the jewelry section, where her warm welcoming smile hid the steel-trap mind of the UFCW shop steward. They remained happily in Brampton until failing health forced more moves, first to The Grenadier, in Toronto, and finally to Caroline Place, in Hamilton. Giving up tennis for mall walking, Aileen kept active in her last years, enjoying the custard tarts at the Hamilton Farmer's Market as a reward. The family would like to thank the staff at the Hamilton General, St. Peter's and St Joseph's Hospitals, The Grenadier, and especially Caroline Place for their dedication and care. Their engagement with Aileen helped make her last years some of the best of her life. The patience, kindness and attention of everyone at St Joseph's, who helped Aileen through her last few days, is truly appreciated. In accordance with her wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held later this year at the First Unitarian Church in Hamilton. Aileen donated regularly to Covenant House, the and the Christian Mission Hospital in Quetta. In lieu of flowers, Aileen would have liked you to take yourself out for a nice cup of tea.

