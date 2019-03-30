Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AILENE ELIZABETH McLINDEN. View Sign

McLINDEN, AILENE ELIZABETH (nee HOLMES, formerly BLAIR) March 16, 1925 - March 24, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Ailene at Amica Peel Village on March 24, 2019 in her 95th year. Loving wife of Keith Blair (1971) and Joseph McLinden (2007). Beloved mother of Barbara (William) Chauvin, Madison, WI; David (Barbara) Blair, Brampton, ON; cherished step-mother of Peggy (Neil) Murphy, Victoria, BC; Joseph (Nancy) McLinden, Lakefield, ON; and Michael (Catharine) McLinden, Kimberley, BC. Proud grandmother to Mark (Diana) Chauvin, Minneapolis, MN; Jeffery (Jessica) Chauvin, Rochester, MN, Scott Chauvin, Madison, WI; Kevin (Debbie) Murphy, Victoria, BC; Brian Murphy, Medicine Hat, AB; Genna McLinden (1996); Morgan (Lacey) McLinden, Toronto, ON; and Brooke (Jay) Rowan, Whitby, ON. Caring great-grandmother to Julia, Naomi, Maria, Peyton, Brycen, Caden, Preston, Paxton, Van, and Eve. Ailene is remembered for her great love of golf, music and bridge. A celebration of life will take place on June 15, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Islington Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Ailene McLinden to the Genna McLinden Memorial Award at Queen's University. Donations can be made online at www.givetoqueens.ca/ailenemclinden or cheques payable to Queen's University with "Genna Mclinden" and "notify family" on the memo line if you'd like Queen's to notify the family of your gift. Please mail to Queen's University, Attn: Michelle Pruefer, Old Medical Building Room 303, Kingston, ON K7L 3N6. Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

