McLINDEN, AILENE ELIZABETH (nee HOLMES, formerly BLAIR) March 16, 1925 - March 24, 2019 A celebration of Ailene's life will take place on June 15, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Islington Golf Club., 45 Riverbank Dr., Toronto, ON. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ailene's memory to the Genna McLinden Memorial Award at Queen's University, either online at www. givetoqueens.ca/ailenemclinden or cheques payable to Queen's University can be given to a family member on June 15th for forwarding to Queen's on your behalf. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 8, 2019