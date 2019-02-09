MALCOLM, Aimée Denis Lee Passed away peacefully in Mississauga on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 in her 103rd year. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Ian Malcolm; and loving mother of Lee Davidson (Alan), Ian Malcolm (Nancy) and Virginia. Dear grandmother of Bradley, Thomas, James and Sarah. Proud great-grandmother of Alexis, Ryan and Leah. Aimée will also be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews. Aimée was born in Toronto on December 19, 1916 to Joseph and Lillian Lee and was a sister to Dorothy Champ, Jane Willsdon and Joseph Lee. She served in the Canadian Wrens during the war, was active throughout her life in the IODE and the Toronto Symphony as well as an active member of All Saints Kingsway Anglican Church. She enjoyed her world travels and her memories of her trips were always about the people she met. Her sense of humour endeared her to many and she always had a joke to share. A private service was held at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, Mississauga, followed by entombment at All Saints Anglican Kingsway Anglican Church in Toronto. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019