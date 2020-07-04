1/1
AINA BALODIS
BALODIS, AINA Peacefully, on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Kristus Darzs Latvian Home, Woodbridge. Aina, in her 96th year, wife of the late Imants Balodis (2001). Loving mother of John and his wife Lou-Anne. After spending many years as a nurse in the emergency ward at Scarborough General Hospital and travelling around the world with her husband who was a Sea Captain, Aina retired to pursue her many passions. She was a very talented gardener, winning many prizes for her orchids. She was deeply involved in creating Ikebana flower arrangements, even giving demonstrations at the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre. Aina was also a great cook, baking cakes for the Latvian Canadian Cultural Centre, as well as treating her friends to her glorious cheesecakes. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Jones Funeral Home, Georgetown. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kristus Darzs Latvian Home would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
