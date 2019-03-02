Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aina ZIBENS. View Sign

ZIBENS, Aina (nee KRIEVINS) May 5, 1921 - February 26, 2019 Passed away peacefully in her own home at the age of 97. Predeceased in 1975 by her husband Visvaldis. She will be dearly missed by her daughters Mara and Ruta and son-in-law Steve Williams. Forever cherished by her devoted grandsons Soren (Alisa) and Darius (Elizabeth) Truhlar. Pre-deceased by son-in-law Richard Truhlar. Fondly remembered by her nephew Andis Nikurs (Maija) as well as by a large extended family in her native Latvia. She passed away with the same quiet dignity with which she lived her life, remaining in her own home until the end. Aina immigrated to Canada in 1954 after fleeing Latvia during the Second World War and settled in Toronto permanently, although the ties and longing for her homeland and the family left behind remained strong. Her family holiday gatherings were bright spots of love, laughter and good food. She had a fine sense of humour and although quiet, was very perceptive of those around her. Although her eyesight had diminished in later years, her mind remained razor-sharp; she was resourceful and determined to stay up-to-date on current events, news from her homeland as well as her beloved Maple Leafs. She will be missed. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of Jane subway from 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 4th. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Tuesday, March 5th at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be made through



ZIBENS, Aina (nee KRIEVINS) May 5, 1921 - February 26, 2019 Passed away peacefully in her own home at the age of 97. Predeceased in 1975 by her husband Visvaldis. She will be dearly missed by her daughters Mara and Ruta and son-in-law Steve Williams. Forever cherished by her devoted grandsons Soren (Alisa) and Darius (Elizabeth) Truhlar. Pre-deceased by son-in-law Richard Truhlar. Fondly remembered by her nephew Andis Nikurs (Maija) as well as by a large extended family in her native Latvia. She passed away with the same quiet dignity with which she lived her life, remaining in her own home until the end. Aina immigrated to Canada in 1954 after fleeing Latvia during the Second World War and settled in Toronto permanently, although the ties and longing for her homeland and the family left behind remained strong. Her family holiday gatherings were bright spots of love, laughter and good food. She had a fine sense of humour and although quiet, was very perceptive of those around her. Although her eyesight had diminished in later years, her mind remained razor-sharp; she was resourceful and determined to stay up-to-date on current events, news from her homeland as well as her beloved Maple Leafs. She will be missed. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of Jane subway from 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 4th. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Tuesday, March 5th at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca Funeral Home Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel

2357 Bloor Street West

Toronto , ON M6S 1P4

(416) 767-3153 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close