KEMPMANN, AINO (nee RÄSÄNEN) Aino Kempmann (nee Räsänen), passed away peacefully, on May 4, 2020, at the age of 88. Aino was born on August 14, 1931, in Tuusniemi, Finland. Beloved wife of Johannes Kempmann, cherished mother of Harry (Monica) and Ellen (Steve). Fun-loving "Mummo" to Alex. Predeceased by her son Paul. Her smile, warmth and optimism will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Schulich Heart Centre at Sunnybrook Hospital are appreciated. A private graveside service will be held, with a Celebration of Life at a later date when it is safe for us to be together.



