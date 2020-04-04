Home

LAANVERE, AINO Aino died peacefully, on March 29, 2020, at Ehatare Retirement Home at the age of 92. She will be remembered by her loving husband of 68 years, Paul, her son Richard (Marcia Ross) and her adored grandchildren, Michael (Kinsey Good) and Erika (Matt Pflance). She is also survived by her sister, Milvi, in Estonia. During the war, Aino and her sister Lydia were able to find refuge in Sweden, where they lived for several years. In 1951, she decided to move to Canada for new opportunities. One of those opportunities was when she spotted Paul on the ship's voyage to Canada and they started their 68-year romance. A private family funeral and burial will occur on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the York Funeral Centre. There will be a Celebration of Life scheduled for a future date. For further information, please refer to the online memorial https://mountpleasantgroup.permavita.com/site/AinoLaanvere.html If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Toronto SickKids Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020
