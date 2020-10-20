AIVARS PETERSONS

It is with great sadness we announce that Aivars passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from a heart attack on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. He was 65 years young.
He was born on December 18, 1954 in Malartic, Quebec. His parents, Vilis Petersons and Rita Runcmanis, emigrated from Latvia, and he grew up in the mining towns of Sudbury and Elliot Lake with his sister Benita.
In high school, he graduated top of his class in math and sciences. Aivars attended the University of Waterloo for Computer Science before switching to Geology. When he met the love of his life, Nancy, the choice was clear; instead of returning north to work as a geologist, he chose a career as a computer programmer in Toronto. For the past 15 years he worked at Rich Media.
He was an enthusiastic athlete and enjoyed a variety of sports including golf, equestrian riding, hockey, squash, and tennis, and as well as skiing, walking and biking. He was keen on anything to do with science, fact or fiction, and loved to discuss it at length. Aivars and Nancy were avid travelers, biking and cruising their way through Europe. His happy place was a Quebec fishing lodge that he visited many times with family and friends. He was delighted to witness the marriage of his beloved son John this past August.
Aivars was as a kind and gentle spirit, and his subtle wit and dry sense of humour entertained us regularly. Known for his warm and willing heart, he was always there to lend a helping hand.
He is cherished by his family and friends and will be sorely missed. He is survived by his wife Nancy, son John (Kate Stewart), sister Benita Brown (David), niece Stephanie Best (Chris), grandnephew Cooper, sister-in-law Jo-Anne Neilson (Gordie Cherry), brother-in-law Andy Neilson (Larry Peloso), and mother-in-law, Jean Neilson.
Due to COVID limitations, a small by-invite service was held. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to The Wildlife Conservation Society Canada, www.wcscanada.org
, to reflect Aivars' love of the outdoors and science. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.