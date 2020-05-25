OMAR, BSc, MD, FRCS, DR. AKBAR March 27, 1939 - May 20, 2020 IN LOVING MEMORY Dr. Akbar Omar, 81, of Toronto, Ontario, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020. Born March 27, 1939 in Hyderabad, India, Dr. Omar was the son of the late Omar and Khadija Mohamed and one of six children. Dr. Omar trained as a physician at Osmania University in Hyderabad, India, where he graduated as the Gold Medalist in his medical class. He then specialized in General Surgery at the University of Massachusetts in Worcerster from 1964 to 1969, attending the program on full scholarship as one of the few students from India. In 1970, Dr. Omar married his beautiful wife, Nargis and they moved to Saint John, New Brunswick, for one year. In 1971, they settled in St. Stephen, New Brunswick, which was their home for thirty-one years. The wonderful community of St. Stephen embraced the Omar family with great love. The beautiful friendships formed there were the source of immense happiness and fulfillment for Dr. Omar. Dr. Omar moved to Toronto in 2002 and practiced medicine in Malton, Ontario, for several years. He continued to derive joy from serving his patients in the Malton community, finally retiring in 2007. It is hard to say if Dr. Omar was best known as a doctor, who served the New Brunswick and Toronto communities for over thirty-seven years or as a devoted father and family man. He was just so caring towards everyone. He was the best kind of doctor, adored by his patients and respected by his peers. He continued to perform house calls throughout his career. His commitment to his patients knew no equal and his kindness and gentle nature were unparallelled. As a father and family man, Dr. Omar was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nargis and his beloved son, Aslam Omar. Dr. Omar is survived by his daughter, Amreen, his son-in-law, Aaron, his daughter-in-law Seema and his cherished grandchildren, Aamir, Amina, Ayla, Aalim, Suleimaan and Nargis. Also mourning from afar are his sister, Amina Habib and family (India), his brother, Majeed Omar and family (India), the family of his late brother, Hamid Omar (India) and his brother, Tahir Omar and family (Ottawa). More than just a patriarch, Dr. Omar was a provider, protector and unconditional supporter of everyone in his family (and many, many unofficial family members too). Dr. Omar's family wishes to thank everyone who aided in his care, notably his caregivers at home and those from the CCAC. A private family service was held on May 21, 2020 at Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens in Ajax. In memory of Dr. Omar, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, www.cancer.ca, or the Alzheimer Society of Toronto, www.alz.to
Published in Toronto Star on May 25, 2020.