TSUJIMOTO, AKIKO JANE Ms. Akiko Jane Tsujimoto passed away peacefully at the Soldiers' Memorial Hospital in Orillia on December 19, 2019. Born on April 12, 1928 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Akiko graduated with a B.S.C. in Biomedical Science and Clinical Laboratory Technology from the University of Western Ontario. She was employed at Sunnybrook Hospital and Upjohn Laboratories. Akiko was also the Director of the Department of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Technology at the Manitoba Institute of Technology - Winnipeg. Akiko retired in 1981 to pursue dancing. She enjoyed flower-making and had a passion for volunteer work. She taught seniors line dancing classes and was heavily involved in the Japanese community and church social programs at the Bayview United Church. Akiko was predeceased by her loving parents, Otozo and Shigeno Tsujimoto and her 8 brothers and sisters. A Memorial Service for Ms. Tsujimoto will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of McDougall and Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Road, Scarborough. Visitation to begin a half hour prior. Reception and Interment to follow.

