KAMBARA, AKIRA ART November 3, 1919, Vancouver – May 1, 2020, Toronto 100 years! Survived by his sister-in-law Fumiko Kanbara; niece Nancy Nakanishi (Joji), great-niece Midori (David) and great-great-niece Miyoko; and niece Carlene Mercer (Bill); and nephew Bryce Kanbara (Lisa Dale). Predeceased by his older brothers in Canada, Tameo, and Kenjiro (Fumiko). Many thanks to St. Michael's Hospital for compassionate care during this stressful time, Eastminster United Church congregation for their concern and community spirit, and the staff and residents of Woodgreen at Roy McLeary Towers, for friendly support. Donations in memory of Akira Kambara to St. Michael's Hospital or Eastminster United Church, 310 Danforth Ave., are welcome.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store