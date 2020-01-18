|
CRAWFORD, AL 1928-2020 Announcement is made that Alan Stewart Crawford died at home January 8, 2020. Only child of the late Ruth and Scott Crawford of Hamilton. Al was the loving devoted husband of Norma for over sixty-five years and the proud father of Bruce. Al was predeceased by his dear son Brian in 1984. A professional communicator in business, Al was an enthusiastic leader with YMCA Canada and Rotary International for years and years. He also served as president of organizations in educational, cultural, philanthropic and church interests. A Winston Churchill and Duke Ellington scholar, he was an alert reader and consumed print in all forms. A serious collector of small band traditional jazz recordings, he was also a faithful football fan. A gentleman of the old school, Al valued his host of friends from all walks of life and enjoyed acting as a connector over the decades. A private funeral has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, gifts to the Arthritis Society (1700-393 University Avenue, Toronto, ON, M5G 1E6) would be appreciated by Norma and Bruce. "Nothing great was ever Achieved without enthusiasm." -Ralph Waldo Emerson
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020