HOFMAN, AL (SUDSY) Suddenly on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital in his 75th year. Al, beloved husband and best friend of Shirley for 50 years. Loved father of Angela and her husband Sean Kerr. Loving and devoted Opa to Nathaniel and Mary-Ella. Dear brother of John (Linda) and the late Claude and Bert. Under current Covid restrictions, all funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, those who wish are asked to make memorial contributions to the Tim Horton's Children's Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 29, 2020.
