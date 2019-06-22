ALAN BOSS

BOSS, ALAN Passed away on June 6, 2019. He was a loving partner, father and friend. He will be greatly missed by those close to him. Lovingly remembered and survived by his wife Midori and children; Janice (Mario), Keith (Pamela), Karen (Darrel), Robert (Carrie) and his step-children, Valerie (C.J.) and Michael. Grandchildren; Daniel, Melissa (Nick), Alexis, Vanessa, Jesse, Taylor, Leanne, Aidan, Emma and his step-grandchildren Ethan and Kyler. Also survived by numerous extended family. Alan/Dad loved to dance and have a great time, so in his honour we will be holding a dance at his celebration of life on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 93 Berczy St., Barrie, ON, 705-728-1641. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre or the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019
