BOWLER, ALAN September 1927 (County Durham, England) - June 7, 2020 (Mississauga, ON) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alan Bowler, peacefully at home, at the age of 92 years. Alan is survived by his wife of 62 years, Eve, his children Leanne (Michael), Steven (Laura) and Alise (Paul), his grandchildren David, Caitlin (Marton), Alan and Evita and his sisters Isobel Miller and Doreen Wardlaw. He will be missed by all. Alan graduated from the University of Toronto (Chemical Engineering,1953) and Western University (MBA, 1962). After a successful career, he devoted his time to raising scholarship funds in support of Engineering students. He was the 2013 Arbor Award recipient in recognition of his exceptional volunteering efforts for the University of Toronto. A private family service will be held. Donations in memory of Alan can be made to the Trillium Health Partners Foundation in Mississauga or to the Faculty of Applied Science and Engineering at the University of Toronto.



