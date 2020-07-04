CAMERON, ALAN D. Passed away at his home on Monday, June 29, 2020 in his 76th year. Beloved husband of Carol A. (nee Cadorin) Cameron for over 52 years. Cherished father of Sean (Jodi Taub) Cameron, Kevin (Nikki) Cameron and Jeffrey (Andrew Lovesey) Cameron. Loving grandfather of Amy and Kimberly. Alan was predeceased by his siblings of which he was the last surviving member of 10 in his own family. Alan will always be remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be held by the family. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be announced. Interment will occur in the Trafalgar Lawn Cemetery at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions to University Hospital, London, V.O.N. or a charity of one's choice would be appreciated and may be arranged through the Brock and Visser Funeral Home, Woodstock, 519-539-0004. Personal online condolences at www.brockandvisser.com