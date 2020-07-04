1/
ALAN D. CAMERON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ALAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAMERON, ALAN D. Passed away at his home on Monday, June 29, 2020 in his 76th year. Beloved husband of Carol A. (nee Cadorin) Cameron for over 52 years. Cherished father of Sean (Jodi Taub) Cameron, Kevin (Nikki) Cameron and Jeffrey (Andrew Lovesey) Cameron. Loving grandfather of Amy and Kimberly. Alan was predeceased by his siblings of which he was the last surviving member of 10 in his own family. Alan will always be remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be held by the family. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be announced. Interment will occur in the Trafalgar Lawn Cemetery at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions to University Hospital, London, V.O.N. or a charity of one's choice would be appreciated and may be arranged through the Brock and Visser Funeral Home, Woodstock, 519-539-0004. Personal online condolences at www.brockandvisser.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brock & Visser Funeral Home
845 Devonshire Ave
Woodstock, ON N4S 8Z4
519-539-0004
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved