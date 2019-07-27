MOTE, ALAN DAVID Of Cobourg, ON, passed away July 23, 2019, at the age of 71. Loved partner of Shelagh Lucas and dear Dad to Adam (Robyn), Elaine, Rachel and Marlo (Richard). Avid "Pops" to eight grandkids and big brother to Norm (Frances) and Mare (Rick). Sadly predeceased by parents Victor and Doris (nee Adams) Mote and brother Kenny. Visitation, funeral details at www.allisonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Port Hope United Church or www.musicounts.ca. Special gratitude to Lakeridge Health, Oshawa, for their exceptional care.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019