CLARK, ALAN EVERETT March 4, 1922 - January 10, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital. He was preceded by his wife Peggy Fasken. He will be sorely missed by his three loving sons David (Lu), Ken (Jennie) and Donald. He was a devoted Grandfather to Dan (Mel), Kelly-Anne (Ryan), Graeme (Kate) and Emma and their children. Alan will be missed by his best friend and partner Edith Wasson and her family. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sunnybrook Foundation Veterans Comfort Fund.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020