FITZSIMONS, ALAN January 18, 1947 - August 10, 2019 Alan Fitzsimons passed away suddenly on the 10th day of August. He was the loving husband of Louise Fitzsimons (nee Whitley). They were married in 1983 and enjoyed 36 years of companionship. Alan will be succeeded by his two sons Matthew and Michael. He will be painfully missed by all of his family in England and in Canada. A memorial service will be held for Alan from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, August 17th at Forest Lawn Mausoleum located at 10 Linelle Street near Yonge and 401 in North York. Thanks to Alan, the Fitzsimons Family Name will live on in Canada.

