KEAST, ALAN FLOYD Alan Floyd Keast age 83, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Toronto General Hospital, after a courageous battle with COPD. Alan was born in Alliston, Ontario. Predeceased by his parents, George Keast and Florence; and step-father Stewart Court. Also predeceased by his brothers, Howard, Douglas and Donald. He will be lovingly missed by all his friends, nieces and nephews, along with his best friend Fanny, his loving cat. In his retirement, you would find Alan either at home with his cats and friends, or meeting up with his extended family and friends at the local pub "Woodys" having a few pints. Due to current situation a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local humane society on behalf of Alan.



