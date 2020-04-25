POOLE, ALAN FRANCIS NORMAN Born March 25, 1936, passed away peacefully in his sleep, at the Ina Grafton Gage Care Home, Toronto, on April 21, 2020, aged 84. He is sorely missed by his 3 children and their partners, 2 grandchildren and 2 sisters. Alan attended Ipswich School, Ipswich Suffolk England, left 1954. Went into National Service in the Royal Signals and served in Cyprus. Went to University College Oxford reading Law. August 1959, moved to South Porcupine, North ON, Canada, 1959, where he married Valerie Mary Moxon, they had 2 daughters. Alan taught Latin and English to Grade 13, at Cochrane High School. Moved to Toronto ON, July, 1960. Studied Law at Osgoode Hall, qualified July, 1964. Divorced in 1969. Married Indira Mohan 1978, they had 1 son. During this time, he became a Barrister and Solicitor, practicing Family Law, and later became a Queen's Counsel. Widowed in 2009. Alan leaves behind his three children, Sarah, Jennifer and Simon; two grandchildren, Adele and Declan; two sisters, Elisabeth and Barbara and nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store