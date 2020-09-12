1/
ALAN GARROD BRADFORD
BRADFORD, ALAN GARROD Passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Lennox-Addington County General Hospital, at the age of 91. Beloved partner of Patricia Slater. Loving father of Alana, Kerri, Michael (Maureen), Deirdre and Jimmy (Fiona). Missed by Patricia's daughters Lisa (David), Lori-Anne (Roland) and Lynda (Peter). Sadly missed by grandchildren Lucas, Nathan, Shiloh, Hannah, James, Madeline and Kaitlin. Papa Al will also be missed by David John, Elyse, Megan, Ben, Noah and Naveen. In accordance with Alan's wishes, cremation has taken place and a service and interment will take place in the future at Saint Alban the Martyr Anglican Church in Adolphustown.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
