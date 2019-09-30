FLEMING, ALAN HARVEY Peacefully, at age 79, with family at his side, September 26, 2019, at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre Born on December 25, 1939, and raised in Sault Ste. Marie by the late Norman and Alma Fleming, he went on to graduate from Queen's University and spent many years as a Chartered Accountant working in various industries. His entrepreneurial spirit also saw him tackle many independent business ventures. His many interests and talents included flying, sailing, playing music and woodworking. He leaves his wife of 56 years, Alison (Chapman) Fleming; brothers, Douglas and Donald; daughter, Barbara (Kevin Forfar); son, Scott (Jane Prophet); and son, Ian (Leanne Fortier). He also leaves seven loving grandchildren, Matthew, Scott, Sam, Casey, Lewis, Charlie and Eryn. In lieu of a formal service, his family would appreciate donations in Alan's name to the Sunnybrook Foundation (donate.sunnybrook.ca/tribute).
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 30, 2019