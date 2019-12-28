KERR, ALAN JAMES Veteran WWII Peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the age of 101. Beloved husband of the late Beatrice Kerr (2004). Loving brother-in-law of Mary Lambert (late Harry) and Theresa Liston (late Wally). Greatly missed by his niece and nephew Ann Marie Brookes (Russ) and Harold Lambert (Carol Griffith), his great-nephews Jordan, Trevor and Dylan and by his cousin Ken Prudham (Dorothy). Alan will be fondly remembered by his extended family and friends. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2:30 p.m. until the time of service in the chapel at 3:30 p.m. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Salvation Army would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 28, 2019