MCGILLIVRAY, ALAN JAMES 1931 - 2019 Alan peacefully passed away in the hospital on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Betty) who passed in 2017. Father of Stuart (Peggy), Robert, Michael (Ruby) and Carol (Allen Bartley). Grandfather to Andrew, Sean, Shay, Alan, Sarah, Meaghan, James and Anna. Alan was predeceased by his father Charles Joseph McGillivray and mother Elizabeth McGillivray and his grandchildren Katherine (McGillivray) and Graham (Bartley). Alan was a longtime member of Markland Wood Golf Club. He had a long career with Swift and Co., Gainers and Canada Packers prior to retirement. Alan left behind so many treasured family and friends. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. We will miss you with all our hearts. Your guidance, advice and thoughtful support will always be remembered. A true gentleman. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the medical community who cared for Alan at Trillium Hospital over the past few weeks. Cremation has occurred. Private arrangements were held. If you wish, donations can be made to Trillium Health Partners Foundation. Donate at

