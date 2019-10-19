Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALAN JOHN PETERS. View Sign Obituary

PETERS, ALAN JOHN Lovingly surrounded by his family, Alan passed away in peace at North York General Hospital on October 3, 2019. He was proud to be the oldest living Peters, predeceased by brother Thomas Peters and sister Margret Walpole. He was 90 years old. He will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. A true Toronto native, Alan was always very involved in his community, his church, the Boy Scouts and by helping neighbours with shopping, dog walking, and taking people to appointments. Alan and his companion, Bev, could always be counted on for a genuine smile and a warm welcome. They shared a great love of family and kept close track of all of them! Alan was a longtime employee at Canada Life and later at TD Bank. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's Runneymede Anglican Church on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. All are welcome. The family asks that any donations in Alan's memory be made to St. Paul's Runneymede Anglican Church.

